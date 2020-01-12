Sami Callihan Says His Last Decade Has Been ‘Bad Ass’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Sami Callihan spoke about his last decade in wrestling, which culminated in him becoming the Impact World champion late last year. Here are highlights:

On his last decade: “The last decade was bad ass if I can say so myself. If you look at it, I’m one of the only guys on the planet that’s worked for every major company there is. Pretty much any of the top promotion, I’ve been there and I’ve done them.”

On if being champion has affected him: “It hasn’t affected anything as I’ve been ready for this pressure my entire career. It’s something that should have happened a lot sooner in my career but now I’m standing before you the Impact World Champion.”

On his relationship with Impact: “They like to fine me for pretty much anything I do but at the end of the day, they have to keep me around because I’m one of the most-watched things, if not the most-watched thing, on their entire television show. It’s a new era for Impact going on AXS TV into the new year 2020. It was something that happened and time to get rid of the Impact colors of old, blue and white, and go with red and black. It pretty much shows and gives you the feel of exactly what Impact Wrestling is now.”

On Rob Van Dam’s heel turn: “The dude’s in his 50s and he’s done pretty much everything. I don’t think there’s much for him to prove at this point so they just let him do whatever the f*ck he wants to make sure he keeps coming back to television. I think this is the RVD all along and you guys are just getting a chance to see it.”

On Impact in 2020: “I think over the next year things are just gonna get bigger and better. The more people that see that we have the best wrestling program in all of pro wrestling, it’s gonna be the next step of Impact Wrestling becoming truly great again. At the end of the day I have a bag of tricks and a set of skills that will keep me valuable for a long time.”