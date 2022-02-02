wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Continues Feud With Johnny Knoxville at Jackass Forever Premiere
Sami Zayn isn’t done with Johnny Knoxville, and he showed up at the Jackass Forever premiere looking to start something. Zayn, who has been feuding with Knoxville since the actor announced he’d be part of the Royal Rumble, shared video of his showing up at the premiere of the new film and caused a scene. Knoxville then came over with his Jackass castmates and had Zayn ejected, chasing him off with a cattle prod.
You can see the clips below:
It’s go time!!!
Headed to the #jackassforever world premiere!
See you soon, Johnny Knoxville 🙂 pic.twitter.com/uF5G92hMTL
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 2, 2022
.@SamiZayn crashed the red carpet at the #JackassForever premiere and had a confrontation with @realjknoxville and the @jackassworld crew! pic.twitter.com/2TRzxtqf7Q
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2022
