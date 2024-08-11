Sami Zayn Hopes To Be in the Ring With John Cena During Retirement Tour

In an interview with Cheap Heat (via Wrestling Inc), Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of working with John Cena during his upcoming retirement tour, which he would want to do. Cena has said that 2025 will be his last year as a wrestler.

Zayn said: “I would never avoid an opportunity to get in the ring with John Cena. That’s who you want to be in the ring with. That’s who you aspire to be in the ring with. You work your entire career in hopes of sharing the ring with John Cena. You just want to perform at the highest level with the best people. When you look at the landscape … it just didn’t seem attainable 15 years ago to share a ring with John Cena.“