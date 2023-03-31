wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Says It ‘Remains To Be Seen’ If His Match Main Events Wrestlemania Saturday
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with BT Sport (via Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of his match headlining night one of Wrestlemania tomorrow night. Zayn will team with Kevin Owens to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.
He said: “That remains to be seen. I should (know), that’s for sure, but I don’t…..we’ll see. It is insane. If we do go on last, which remains to be seen. It would be the first time since WrestleMania 1 and it would be the first tag team title match of all time (to headline). That’s something.“
