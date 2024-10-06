Sami Zayn Sends Message to GUNTHER After WWE Bad Blood

Sami Zayn got a few shots in on GUNTHER at WWE Bad Blood tonight and then sent a message to him after the event. In a digital exclusive, Zayn promised to take the World Heavyweight title from the champion.

He said: “Gunther, you and I have talked a lot of trash by now, right? But I want you to know, I really do admire you. I admire you in so many ways. Your self-belief, it’s crazy. It’s unmatched. I mean, tonight, Triple H walks out there, and he talks about how Crown Jewel will see the WWE Champion take on the World Heavyweight Champion, and you don’t even think twice? You just stroll out there, like it’s a foregone conclusion that this Monday, you’re gonna retain your championship, you’re gonna beat me, and you’re gonna go on and take that championship at Saudi Arabia. The self-belief, it’s incredible. The thing is, I kind of don’t know where it comes from. Because the last time, if I remember that you and I faced each other in the ring at WrestleMania, you were pretty sure of yourself that time, too. You were so sure that you flew your father halfway across the world to come see you win, but what happened? Change of plans, right? Yet you still have this self-belief. It’s amazing. But here’s the thing, the time for trash talk is over. We have the match. This Monday, it’s done. Sami Zayn versus Gunther part two happens again, this time for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther, I’m changing your plans again because I will become the World Heavyweight Champion.”