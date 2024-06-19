wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Wasn’t Sure About Bringing Back Old Theme Song At First
In an interview with Fightful), Sami Zayn spoke about WWE bringing back his familiar ‘Worlds Apart’ theme song, something he initially wasn’t sure about. However, he says it made sense.
He said: “I had reservations about it initially, but I think at the time it kind of made sense. There is a real affection towards it from fans. I wanted something new, but it made sense with it being a rebirth, especially being in Montreal. It kind of lined up. I was advocating at the time for something new or something kind of old, but it would have been new. All this to say, there have been times where I have tired of the song and where I felt it didn’t fit anymore, but fans do like it. It’s a unique theme song if nothing else. It definitely doesn’t sound like anyone else’s theme, so I’ll take it. It is uplifting and there is a competent to that with my character and it hits the mark in a lot of respects. I’m not going to complain about it.“
