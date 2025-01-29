wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo, More Added to Tomorrow’s ROH on HonorClub TV
– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Sammy Guevara faces Aaron Solo. Also, Blake Christian faces Evil Uno. Here’s the current lineup:
* ROH World Women’s TV Title Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno
* Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo
* Serpentico vs. Brandon Cutler
* Queen Aminata in action
.@_BlakeChristian looks to keep his winning streak alive as he takes on a determined @EvilUno tomorrow night on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/09kjTcc90k
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 29, 2025
SOLO V GUEVARA 2!@aaron_solo_ & the ROH World Tag Team Champion @sammyguevara clash once again TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ZjOaClQWSG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 29, 2025
Queen Aminata (@amisylle) returns to Ring of Honor in singles action TOMORROW NIGHT on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/tflxGX1QLz
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 29, 2025
.@BranCutler & @KingSerpentico go head-to-head once again in singles action tomorrow night on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/geVXVBKaqV
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 29, 2025
The ROH World TV Champion @KomandercrMX enters the PROVING GROUND tomorrow night as he takes on @BigShottyLee!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/ty3GdUDYqJ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 29, 2025
