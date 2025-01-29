wrestling / News

Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo, More Added to Tomorrow’s ROH on HonorClub TV

January 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sammy Guevara vs Aaron Solo ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor announced several new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Sammy Guevara faces Aaron Solo. Also, Blake Christian faces Evil Uno. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH World Women’s TV Title Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Leila Grey
* ROH World TV Title Proving Ground Match: Komander (c) vs. Lee Johnson
* Blake Christian vs. Evil Uno
* Sammy Guevara vs. Aaron Solo
* Serpentico vs. Brandon Cutler
* Queen Aminata in action

