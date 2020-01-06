wrestling / News
Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Sammy Guevara will take on SCU member Christopher Daniels on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that the two will face off in singles competition on this week’s show. The announcement stems from Guevara showing up in the middle of an SCU interview last week and being challenged by Daniels.
Guevara picked up a win last week on the first Dynamite of the new year. This week’s episode airs on TNT as normal from Southaven, Mississippi.
.@sammyguevara vs. @facdaniels this Wednesday in Southaven!
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT https://t.co/GiHRJhwM3q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rusev on Fan Criticism of the Lana and Bobby Lashley Wedding, the Storyline’s Evolution and Taking Time With It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him
- Bruce Prichard On Whether There Were WWE Talks With Randy Savage in 1999, Why They Didn’t Bring Savage In
- Chris Jericho on How He Came Up With His Painmaker Character, Why He Doesn’t Like Recycling Past Material