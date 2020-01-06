Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

– Sammy Guevara will take on SCU member Christopher Daniels on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that the two will face off in singles competition on this week’s show. The announcement stems from Guevara showing up in the middle of an SCU interview last week and being challenged by Daniels.

Guevara picked up a win last week on the first Dynamite of the new year. This week’s episode airs on TNT as normal from Southaven, Mississippi.