Samoa Joe Praises MJF’s Work In Happy Gilmore 2, Says He ‘Did Great’
August 12, 2025 | Posted by
Samoa Joe has given thumbs up to MJF’s work in Happy Gilmore 2. MJF played one of Happy’s sons in the Netflix comedy sequel, and Joe was asked about his co-worker’s performance in an interview with ClutchPoints as he was promoting Twisted Metal season two. You can see highlights below:
On the film: “I did see it. Like most Adam Sandler films, it was a fun movie, and it was a kind of nostalgic, wacky throwback. It was cool to see.”
On MJF’s performance: “[He] did great. [chuckles] I thought he played to his natural strengths… I give him credit — he looked massive in Happy Gilmore. Good for him.”
