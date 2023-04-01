wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title Against Mark Briscoe At Supercard Of Honor

March 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Samoa Joe Image Credit: ROH

Samoa Joe is still the ROH TV Champion, defeating Mark Briscoe at Supercard Of Honor. Joe defeated Briscoe at Friday’s PPV, submitting the multi-time ROH Tag Team Champion to hold onto the championship.

After the match, Joe shook hands with Briscoe who got a standing ovation from the crowd. A couple of highlights are below:

