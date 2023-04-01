wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Retains ROH TV Title Against Mark Briscoe At Supercard Of Honor
Samoa Joe is still the ROH TV Champion, defeating Mark Briscoe at Supercard Of Honor. Joe defeated Briscoe at Friday’s PPV, submitting the multi-time ROH Tag Team Champion to hold onto the championship.
After the match, Joe shook hands with Briscoe who got a standing ovation from the crowd. A couple of highlights are below:
.@SamoaJoe driving Mark Briscoe's neck right into the mat!#ROHSupercardOfHonor is LIVE on PPV!
Order #ROHSuperCard NOW!
🔗: https://t.co/2bT4S0BioZ pic.twitter.com/HV0cxsnkq6
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 1, 2023
Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken reaching for the sky!#ROHSupercardOfHonor is LIVE on PPV!
Order #ROHSuperCard NOW!
🔗: https://t.co/2bT4S0BioZ pic.twitter.com/juTzE8x5vB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 1, 2023
