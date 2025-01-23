Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne Match Postponed From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe will battle Nick Wayne another night, with the match between the two being postponed from tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday evening announcing that the match was being pushed due to flight cancellations caused by weather conditions, writing:

“Due to flight cancelations from winter weather, we must postpone tonight’s @SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne match to a future date. The match will be rescheduled, + we’re going to all come together to have a great show tonight, it starts very soon 8pm ET/7pm CT

On TBS + Max

TONIGHT!”