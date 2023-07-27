wrestling / News
Samuray Del Sol Set To Debut At Impact Wrestling Tapings
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
Samuray Del Sol is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut at this week’s tapings. Impact announced that the former Kalisto will compete at the July 28th and 29th tapings in Chicago, as you can see below. He will partner with Black Taurus & Laredo Kid against Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers on the first night, then face Chris Sabin on night two:
BREAKING: @gloat makes his IMPACT debut THIS FRIDAY and SATURDAY at Cicero Stadium in Chicago!
Fri: @gloat, @Taurusoriginal and @Laredokidpro1 vs. @bullyray5150, @Myers_Wrestling and @TheMooseNation
Sat: @gloat vs. @SuperChrisSabin
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/bQfDZGst09 pic.twitter.com/sUlw8HexSF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2023