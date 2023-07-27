wrestling / News

Samuray Del Sol Set To Debut At Impact Wrestling Tapings

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samuray Del Sol Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Samuray Del Sol is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut at this week’s tapings. Impact announced that the former Kalisto will compete at the July 28th and 29th tapings in Chicago, as you can see below. He will partner with Black Taurus & Laredo Kid against Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers on the first night, then face Chris Sabin on night two:

