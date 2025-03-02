wrestling / News

Samuray Del Sol Wanted to Retire After His WWE Release

March 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kalisto WWE Raw 100217 WWE 205 Live, Lucha House Party Samuray del Sol Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent Highspots virtual signing event, former WWE Superstar Samuray Del Sol (aka Kalisto) revealed that he contemplated retirement after his WWE release. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

“True story, I wanted to retire after my [WWE] release and after my health scare that I had that I nearly died, I wanted to retire. Mojo [Rawley] has this private show for the autism and the special needs [children]…the Triple V show, and it was great and they made me want to come back, the kids, everybody.”

