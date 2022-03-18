SANADA Suffers Orbital Fracture, Will Miss Rest of New Japan Cup Tour

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that SANADA suffered an orbital bone fracture during his match with Will Ospreay this week and will miss the rest of the New Japan Cup tour. There is currently no timetable for his return. The announcement reads:

In last night’s main event in Shizuoka against Will Ospreay, SANADA sustained an injury that led to the match being stopped. On medical evaluation at a nearby hospital, it was determined that SANADA has sustained a fractured left orbital bone.

As a result, SANADA will not compete in tonight’s scheduled six man tag team match in Korakuen Hall, and will at minimum miss the remainder of the new japan Cup tour.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing SANADA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

There is currently no timetable for SANADA’s return to action. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing SANADA the best in his recovery.