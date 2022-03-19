Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 3.18.22  

NCAA basketball got you bummed cause RAMPAGE isn’t on at its usual time? You are not alone! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday going into Saturday, you know what that means! It’s time for a new AEW RAMPAGE! This weeks card includes Darby Allin vs The Butcher. Meanwhile, Keith Lee takes on Max Caster. Also, Red Velvet faces “Legit” Leyla Hirsch. House of Black’s (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Bear Country and Fuego Del Sol.

Commentators: Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Taz

MATCH 1: Darby Allin vs The Butcher

No entrances as our participants are inside the ring. Darby with a series of fists to Butcher that sends him to the corner as Darby continues the offense. Darby follows up with a dropkick before Butcher shoulder tackles him in the corner and delivers body shots to Allin. Butcher delivers a strong forearm strike to Darby to send him crashing outside the ring. Sting looks on from the outside very concerned as Darby tries to get back in the ring but Butcher keeps denying him entry. Darby finally gets up on the apron and smacks him silly as Big Butch gives chase! Darby ends up spearing Butcher from between the ropes as Butcher is sent crashing into the barricades. Butcher now back inside the ring as Darby tries looking for the Coffin Drop. Butcher catches him and delivers a knee to his back followed by a body slam for a pin, and it’s a near fall. Butcher now delivering forearm shots to Darby’s face and stomping on him. Darby is sent head first to the turnbuckle followed by a short clothesline takedown. Butcher goes in for another cover and it’s a two count. Butcher spins Darby by his head for several seconds before releasing him as this match has been pretty one-sided so far. Darby is outside on the floor, and when he comes to his head is nearly taken off his shoulders as Butcher delivers another clothesline as we go into a commercial break. Back from Picture in Picture and Butcher has Darby in a Texas cloverleaf submission hold. Butcher ends up turning the move somehow into a powerbomb followed by another Texas cloverleaf! Excellent transition here as Darby manages to get to the ropes for the break. Darby now outside the ring and on the floor trying to recover as Butcher picks him up, looking for another powerbomb. Darby manages to get on the back of Butcher. Darby is trying to get in some type of offense but Butcher denies him by ramming him into the steel post. Butcher now swinging Darby head first into the barricades and steel steps. Butcher tries running knee first into Darby but Darby escapes in time. This looks to be the opening Darby needed as he delivers Code Red to Butcher on the outside! Darby follows up with a Coffin Drop to Butcher on the outside and barely manages to get back in the ring in time. Butcher struggles and doesn’t get back into the ring as Darby wins.

Post-match Andrade comes out as Private Party jumps Sting and Darby from behind as Blade gets in on the action. The music of the Hardy Boys play as wait a minute, including Andrade, a total of six men, and Bunny, all scatter like roaches. You gotta love it! Matt challenges them to a fight now that the numbers are almost even as Andrade and crew look on cautiously. Matt challenges them to a tag match this Wednesday as it’s a eight-man Texas Tornado tag match! Andrade doesn’t accept the challenge as he tells them he’s going to think about it.

Winner:Darby Allin (13:00)

Rating: **

This was honestly a one man ass-kicking contest and the best I’ve seen Butcher look in the ring in months. Sadly the finish was buzzkill as I wasn’t a fan of it at all. I get why this was done as it was all about making Darby look somewhat strong for Team Andrade but surely there could’ve been another way to approach a finish that is decent then a count out.

Scorpio Sky is pleased with his title defense as he’s not a fan of people making excuses for why he’s still champion. Far as he’s concerned he’s making history with what he’s doing. Paige VanZant’s promo is less desirable as it was bland and not creative as we go on to our next match.

MATCH 2: Red Velvet vs Leyla Hirsch

Red Velvet and Leyla fight each other at the top of the stage ramp before the bell rings. Velvet applies a back suplex as Leyla crashes on it hard. Action finds its way back into the ring where Velvet continues the onslaught as the bell officially rings. Velvet has Leyla in the corner delivering punches to the face before Leyla escapes. She trips Velvet up on the ropes and is on the offense now. Quick cover and it’s a one count. Velvet now back on the offense with a nice shot to the back followed by a short bulldog. Velvet looking for a cover and we get a kick out. Velvet tries looking for a spinning kick as Hirsch counters with a quick German suplex of some type after a cradle through. Leyla now has Velvet’s arm in a cross arm breaker. Red Velvet manages to get to the ropes with the toe of her boot to touch the bottom rope. Hirsch tries kicking Velvet but manages to move out the way to send Leyla out the ring. Leyla goes under the ring and finds that metal turnbuckle piece. Referee is checking on Velvet as Kris Statlander comes from behind Hirsch to grab the turnbuckle piece from her hands as she was inside the ring again. Velvet connects with a corkscrew kick to Hirsch to get the victory.

Winner:Red Velvet (6:00)

Rating: **

Not too shabby of a match. Always a joy to see Red Velvet get TV time. She doesn’t get enough of it honestly. This was probably a first that I somewhat enjoyed a Hirsch match but mainly because of who her dance was in this one. The bigger story here though is obviously Statlander and Hirsch. Not sure how I feel about this feud continuing as it felt a bit flat. Anyone remember what they did at REVOLUTION?

QT Marshall invites HOOK to the ring on next weeks RAMPAGE as he wants to give him a QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment…Oh joy!

MATCH 3: Malakai Black, Buddy Mathews, and Brodie King Darby vs Fuego Del Soul and Bear Country

Big Bronson and Black kick things off. Bronson meets a spinning kick to the head as Fuego gets a big heel trip! Boulder gets a knee to the face for his involvement. Black is single handily taking care of these men on his own before tagging in Matthews. Buddy lays out Bronson briefly before tagging in Brodie who clotheslines Bronson over the ring ropes. Fuego gets in a blind tag now, and he tries to do a launch attack off the ropes but meets a forearm to the face as goes crashing down. House of Black are now in the ring with Boulder as it’s a pack of wolves tackling a pack of hot dogs…Someone call this man’s mother! Fuego once again takes to the sky with a dropkick to Brodie! Fuego is going back and fourth with all three men before meeting a running knee by Matthews and is planted for his efforts as this one is thankfully over by the Murphy’s Law finisher I’m assuming is what it’s called.

Winner:House of Black (5:00)

Rating: **

House of Black looked damn impressive here in this glorified squash match. That’s all it was folks, a glorified squash match. On a side note, that Matthews finisher! The heck is that called! It needs a cool name ASAP! That still Murphy’s Law or something law?

Quick promo of Penta Oscuro and Alex thank House of Black for awaking the darkness inside them.

Words from Keith Lee and Max Caster now with Mark Henry as it’s time for the main event!

MATCH 4: Keith Lee vs Max Caster

Showboating at its finest as Lee enjoys hearing the fans chant him on. Caster is doing a lot of horsing around as Lee gets a Greco Roman lock on Caster. Caster manages to get in an uppercut and a dropkick on Lee but he doesn’t fall to the canvas. Caster tries to strong arm him but Lee doesn’t budge as Lee shoulder tackles him to the canvas. Caster comes in with a vicious right hand and a kick to the face.

Awesome speed and leapfrog by the big man Keith Lee as the fans are loving this one! Powerhouse Hobbs arrives at the top of the ramp smiling as Keith sees him. This distraction has Caster take advantage as the action goes outside the ring. Caster tries striking Lee down but it’s not working as Lee takes him down with one forearm strike. Caster now tries to get back into the ring but Lee yanks him over to the barricades, and connects with a double overhead chop. Referee Aubrey Edwards is trying to maintain control but it’s not working. Anthony Bowens has some words with Lee now. A nice distraction as it helps Caster get back on the offense. Caster now laying in strikes to the back of Lee’s head. Lee struggles to stand on his feet as Caster tries to tame him. Caster tries a backhand as Caster goes into the ropes and a misdirection comes as Lee shoulder tackles Caster. A huge toss now sends Caster from East to West! Kick to the kneecap of Lee followed by a thrust kick that connects from Max Caster. Another double overhead chop by Lee followed by the Big Bang Catastrophe to end this one. Powerhouse Hobbs runs down to the ring to get him some Keith Lee as does Ricky Starks! The Acclaimed join in on the action as it’s a 4 on 1 beatdown but wait! Swerve Strickland comes in for the save as he has a steel chair in his hands! All the men roll out as Swerve looks on smiling as he and Lee lock eyes and shake hands.

Winner:Keith Lee (10:00)

Rating: ***

A very good back among these guys. Once again a Keith Lee match I felt was a little long winded but another strong effort by the big man. Caster continues to amaze me the way he can bump and sell. Anyone else get a Dolph Ziggler meets Shawn Michaels vibe the way this kid can bump? Seriously this kid is going places and is someone you need to watch more closely in the next year or two.

End of Show

P.S RAMPAGE back to Friday at 10pm ET. YAY!