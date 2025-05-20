Sandra Gray Recalls Getting Her Start Making Wrestling Gear Due to Marc Mero & Sable

Seamstress Sandra Gray has done a lot of work as a creator of wrestling gear, and she recently revealed it was thanks to Sable and Marc Mero. Gray spoke with Conrad Thompson on The Insiders and recalled that Sable contacted her about making gear for Mero.

“Rena Mero, she went to the local fabric store looking for someone to make her then-boyfriend, Johnny B Badd [aka Marc Mero] an outfit,” Gray said (per Fightful). “There were two people who always did stuff that the fabric people referred people to. It was another lady and myself. [Rena], not knowing either one of us, she naturally called the first person, and she said, ‘I can’t do it. It’s the middle of prom season and I’m super busy.’ It was prom season for me as well, and I was busy, so when she asked me, I said, ‘I’m really sorry, but I don’t know how to do spandex. I’ve never made spandex in my life and I’m not familiar with it.’ She said, ‘He’s kind of in a bind right now, we really need something, can you please try it?’ I said yes.”

She continued, “I believe she gave me an old pair of trunks to go by and I made them, but boy, did I struggle. I got through, but it was a struggle. The night he was supposed to wear it, my whole family came to my house to see my work on TV. It was so exciting. There was a particular side of his trunks where I had so much trouble. I had no idea you sew a straight stitch and then stretch the fabric. I didn’t know that. That night, we’re all watching and so excited. I can’t wait until he comes down with my gear on. Sure enough, whoever his match was with, they grabbed him on the side and everybody stood up and screamed, ‘put him down! It’s going to break!’ It didn’t break and his match went on just fine. After, he called me and thanked me for helping him through the situation. People asked where he got the gear from, and he said that I made it. Eventually, people from WCW started to come to me and get gear.”