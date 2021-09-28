Santana Garrett on Working AEW Dark Tapings, Keeping Her Options Open

– Lucha Libre Online recently interviewed former WWE talent Santana Garrett. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Santana Garrett on her promo during her AEW Dark TV appearance: “When it airs, you’ll see. Some people won’t understand it, but I did a promo and the first thing I said is, ‘Well this place looks a little familiar. We were literally in the IMPACT Zone from ten years ago at Universal Studios.”

On what’s next for her: “I’m keeping my options open. I’m talking to a few different companies. I’m not opposed to going somewhere I’ve already been. I feel like I’ve kept relationships up over the years with a lot these promoters that I’ve worked for. I’ve never left a company with ill will. Right now, I’m just keeping my options open. I have a few things coming up. Stay tuned people.”

Garrett was released by WWE earlier this year. Her match on AEW Dark she filmed at Universal Studios has not yet aired.