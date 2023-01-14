Santino Marella Debuts On Impact Hard to Kill As New Director Of Authority

Santino Marella has arrived in Impact Wrestling, and he’s the man in charge. Tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill saw Marella revealed as the new Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore is out of action due to the attack from Bully Ray last week.

Marella was last seen as a character in WWE of course, where the gimmick originated. PWInsider reports that WWE let the trademark on the name lapse at some point, and Anthem Media file for the trademark on December 19th.