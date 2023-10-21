Santos Escobar Trashes Logan Paul Following WWE SmackDown

– Santos Escobar isn’t happy with Logan Paul following his comments toward Rey Mysterio on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Later on, Escobar delivered a message to Paul, who also responded via social media. You can view that exchange below.

Initially Escobar wrote, “Gotta say this. F*CK @LoganPaul.” Logan Paul later wrote back, “Whenever you want papi 😘” Escobar then responded, “That’s right, I AM YOUR PAPI @LoganPaul c ya soon.”