wrestling / News
Santos Escobar Trashes Logan Paul Following WWE SmackDown
October 21, 2023 | Posted by
– Santos Escobar isn’t happy with Logan Paul following his comments toward Rey Mysterio on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Later on, Escobar delivered a message to Paul, who also responded via social media. You can view that exchange below.
Initially Escobar wrote, “Gotta say this. F*CK @LoganPaul.” Logan Paul later wrote back, “Whenever you want papi 😘” Escobar then responded, “That’s right, I AM YOUR PAPI @LoganPaul c ya soon.”
Gotta say this. F*CK @LoganPaul
👊☠️🇲🇽
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 21, 2023
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 21, 2023
That’s right, I AM YOUR PAPI @LoganPaul c ya soon. https://t.co/1zdPeT9srn
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 21, 2023
