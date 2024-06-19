WWE NXT’s Saquon Shugars Announces Injury, Shares GoFundMe Campaign

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT’s Saquon Shugars announced that he suffered an injury in his first NXT match and needs help from fans. He noted that he “broke [his] knee off” and shared a GoFundMe campaign to pay for expenses.

He wrote: “Help me get on my feet. Broke my knee off in my 1st match now mr shawn & Atrain wont let me work! I said wheel me out like ron wright ♿️ but dey not fw me.”