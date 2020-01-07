Sarah Logan Comments on Brawl With Charlotte Flair on Last Night’s Raw

– During last night’s Raw, Charlotte Flair got into a brawl with Sarah Logan before their scheduled match could take place. Logan attempted to attack Flair from behind. Charlotte eventually got the better of Logan, beat her up, put on her robe, and then left the ringside area.

After the show, Sarah Logan wrote on Twitter, “I’m done wrestling.” She also shared a post on Instagram, where the caption read, “Back in the mud.”

Later on, Charlotte Flair commented on the segment, noting to WWE seamstress and costume designer, Terry Anderson, that her robe is safe. You can check those out, along with a video of the segment, below.