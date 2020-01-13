Sarah Logan Joins Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Challenges Charlotte Flair For Raw

– Sarah Logan has thrown her name into the hat for the women’s Royal Rumble match. The Raw star posted to Twitter on Monday announcing that she was joining the match, becoming the fourth official entrant thus far. She also threw out a challenge to Charlotte Flair after their match didn’t officially get underway on last week’s episode. WWE has not yet confirmed a rematch between the two as of this writing.

Logan joins Flair, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross as announced competitors in the women’s Rumble match. The PPV takes place on January 26th from Houston, Texas and airs live on WWE Network.