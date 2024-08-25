Saraya Crashes AEW All In Media Scrum, Threatens Jamie Hayter

– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter made a surprise return earlier today at AEW All In: London 2024. She came out to the ring, laying out Saraya, Harley Cameron, and the Knight family, who were trying to take over All in during the Zero Hour pre-show. Later on, an infuriated Saraya crashed the post-show media scrum, issuing a warning to Jamie Hayter.

Saraya stated, “How dare Jamie come down there and get in my face! Does she know who she’s messing with?!” She continued, “This is a message for Jamie! If you ever do that again, I’m going to beat your f***ing ass! You hear me?! Do you hear me?! Don’t report it! Don’t say anything bad about me! Even you in the back! I’ll smack your f***ing face! I see you looking at me, you little s***! Reporting bad things about me all time! I’m the f***ing star of the show! I’m Saraya, b****! And this is my f***ing house!”

The AEW All In: London post-show media scrum is still ongoing.