Saraya On Being Inspired By Stone Cold’s WrestleMania Return, Her Health Upon Joining AEW

AEW wrestler Saraya was recently on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss her return to wrestling, her health upon joining All Elite Wrestling, and how Stone Cold vs Kevin Owens at WrestleMania inspired her to seek re-evaluation of her neck. You can check out some highlights below:

On the reaction she received for her debut at Arthur Ashe: “When I got there, got the great reaction when I walked out… oh my god. You cannot throw a wrestler out there and tell them they can’t do anything else (laughs).”

On having come to terms with no longer wrestling: “I came to terms with not being able to wrestle anymore, and that’s fine. A couple of years ago, I did do some x-rays and they were looking great, right? I didn’t do the full MRI, but I did the x-rays a couple years ago. It’s not the perfect read on your neck, with the whole fluid thing. X-rays are just of the bones, MRI you can see everything, all the inner workings of your neck, the important parts. They can see exactly how much fluid is around there. I just did the X-rays because I was a little nervous about doing the MRIs [a couple years ago]. [The X-rays] are looking good. Maybe in a couple years when it starts getting better I’ll get an MRI.”

On Austin vs Owens at Wrestlemania: “Stone Cold had that match with Kevin Owens but he didn’t bump that much. It was very limited but he still had an amazing match and that was inspiring to me. I probably could pull off doing a Stone Cold match, right? And it was just in my head… There wasn’t a crazy amount of bumps because the story that they told was so fantastic. Maybe we can do something like that.”

Suggesting to Tony Khan that kind of match: :”I remember throwing that idea at Tony and he was like “with Sting coming in we did tag matches, so maybe we can do some tag matches.” I was like ehnnnnnnnn if I was to come back I would want it to be a singles match.”

