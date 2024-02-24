wrestling / News
Saraya Says Zak Knight Is All Elite On AEW Rampage
Saraya says that her brother Zak Knight is All Elite, making the statement on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show featured a backstage interview with Saraya in which she said that Knight had become All Elite.
Knight then appeared on the screen and Saraya said she was trying to set Ruby Soho up with him, but that Soho ruined the whole thing.
It’s worth noting that neither AEW nor Tony Khan have confirmed that Knight has signed with the company yet. Knight has had several matches on ROH TV.
Saraya and Harley Cameron reveal the endgame of their plan of splitting up Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo | @RealRubySoho | @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/3wdMliYy7D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2024
