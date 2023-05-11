Saraya Says She Won’t Sign Autographs For ‘Scummy’ Sellers Anymore

Saraya is done selling autographs for “scummy” people who would sell them online after a bad experience with one. The AEW star posted to Twitter on Wednesday noting that she has always signed stuff even when she knew people sell them, but recounted a negative experience today as a reason why she’s done doing so.

Saraya wrote:

“If you come to my hotel and wait outside of it for me to sign shit. I sign stuff even though I know you sell it. Im nice to you and then say I’ll be back down after glam to take pics, for me to walk inside and for you to then make fun of my tapes to the Uber driver that asked what I did and not realize my make up guy is right there I will fucking lose it on you. Like I just did. Do not disrespect me or any wrestler ever. I will not sign shit for you for free ever again. EVER. Don’t even ask. I’m done with the scummy auto sellers.”