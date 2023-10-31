wrestling / News

Sareee Now Looking Toward a USA-Based Return

October 31, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Sarray WWE NXT

A recent PWInsider report revealed that Sareee (fka WWE’s Sarray) is in the midst of negotiations to return to performing in the USA. Sources in Japan indicated that the talent is currently heavily involved in contract discussions, but that WWE is not the promotion she is negotiating with.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sareee, Sarray, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading