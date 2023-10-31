wrestling / News
Sareee Now Looking Toward a USA-Based Return
October 31, 2023 | Posted by
A recent PWInsider report revealed that Sareee (fka WWE’s Sarray) is in the midst of negotiations to return to performing in the USA. Sources in Japan indicated that the talent is currently heavily involved in contract discussions, but that WWE is not the promotion she is negotiating with.
