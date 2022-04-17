wrestling / News
Sarray Commemorates Anniversary of Debut, Wants to Face Meiko Satomura In NXT
Sarray took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of her wrestling debut and is looking to face her first opponent, Meiko Satomura, in NXT. The WWE NXT star posted to her Twitter account on Sunday to talk about her first match being against the NXT UK star, writing:
It has been 11 years since my debut
My opponent was Meiko Satomura
I hope that I can have a match again against Satomura-san in NXT
#WWENXT #WWEUKTour
Satomura is the current NXT UK Women’s Champion. Sarray’s next match will be on this week’s NXT against Tiffany Stratton, who she’s been feuding with as of late.
— SARRAY（サレイ） (@SarrayWWE) April 17, 2022
