Sasha Banks Says She and Bayley ‘Annoyed’ Vince McMahon Into Doing Women’s Tag Titles

– Sasha Banks spoke with Sky Sports for a new interview promoting the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On convincing Vince McMahon to institute Women’s Tag Team Championships: “It felt like the whole of last year we were asking, like we would be knocking on the door of Vince’s office every week. Me and Bayley would go up to him and some weeks he’d say no and some weeks he’d say yes and then bam, it’s here. So that just proves that you should never give up on your dreams. If you’re annoying enough you can make things happen and that’s probably what happened, he just got annoyed with us. I hope he understands how important this is to us and we’re going to make it really special. That’s just Vince every week – you never know how he’s going to be. You just have to keep on trying.”

On who she would have had win the titles if not them: “For me I would’ve said The IIconics, although they’re still quite brand new. They’re amazing though, they’re really incredible. And they’ve had the dream to be WWE tag-team champions since they were kids too. They seem like a real team too and if it wasn’t us then I’d like to have seen them have it. Hopefully we can have some good matches with them.”