Sasha Banks And Kalisto Win Award For CBD Brand

Sasha Banks and Kalisto’s CBD brand is officially an award-winning one. Banks posted to Twitter to reveal that the Kanndela CBD brand that she started with the WWE alumnus won at the World CBD Awards. Cannabis Health News notes that the brand won the Industry Newcomer Award.

The World CBD Awards took place in Barcelona as part of the B2B Expo Conference Gala and Awards over the past few days. The event is the first since 2019, with the last two years cancelled due to the pandemic.