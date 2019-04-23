Backstage Update on Sasha Banks, Situation Reportedly Unchanged, Banks in ‘Stalemate’ With WWE

– During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the current status for Sasha Banks. As previously reported, Sasha Banks was reportedly unhappy over losing the tag titles at WrestleMania 35 and tried to quit after the event. WWE then reportedly gave her some time off to cool her head before making a final decision. According to Meltzer on Observer Radio, “The situation is unchanged. They are right now at a stalemate.”

Meltzer added, “The word is if that she wants to sit out the rest of her contract, she can sit out the rest of her contract. And of course, if you know what that means, that means she’s going to be sitting out forever because they’re going to add time for not working.” He went on to describe how while WWE can keep a lot of unhappy talent under contract, that those same talents sign multi-year contracts knowing that they can’t just leave and go somewhere else if they get angry with WWE.

Meltzer added that WWE has a “ton of people who want to leave, but they can’t leave.” Another Superstar who recently asked for his release was Luke Harper, who shared the news on his Twitter account. Additionally, WWE granted the releases of Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami earlier this year. Also, The Revival was rumored to have requested their releases earlier this year, but then they went on to have a run with the Raw tag team titles.

Regarding Banks, Meltzer noted that WWE still wants Sasha Banks to come back. However, Banks reportedly “wants things different.” WWE had originally planned for Banks to be involved with the Money in the Bank event but if she’s not back by next week, it probably means she won’t be appearing at the event.