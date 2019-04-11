Update on Sasha Banks After Withdrawal From Wendy Williams Due to Family Emergency

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks missed a scheduled appearance this week on Wendy Williams due to what was called a “family emergency.” Then earlier today, Kalisto shared a photo on Instagram. The photo shows him along with with his wife, Sasha Banks, and her husband on vacation in the Dominican Republic. You can check out the image Kalisto shared with Banks below.

The caption reads, “@scapepark with the familia.. @iammikaze @sashabankswwe @ladylucha.” Perhaps Banks simply needed some personal time away.