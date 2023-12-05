Satnam Singh on Lack of Activity in 2023, AEW’s Stacked Roster

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, AEW talent Satnam Singh discussed his lack of activity throughout this year, wrestling in only 10 matches. Below are some highlights:

Satnam Singh on waiting for the right story in AEW: “I think with me you have to figure out the stories, it’s like there’s so many wrestlers over there right now. It’s almost like over 300 wrestlers, you know? So we try to put everything together so we have like almost — I think we have like four shows in a week. Like on a Wednesday we have ROH, Dynamite, and Rampage, and then on Saturday, we have Collision, then ROH. So we have a lot of shows going on.”

Singh on his plans for AEW after returning from visiting his family in India: “I talk to Sonjay Dutt, and I talk to Jeff Jarrett, and also Jay Lethal ‘So what’s the story? What’s going on? So, I think when I come back from India, we will start going back on the road. There will be stories for sure. But we are taking a break for a couple of weeks.”