Satoshi Kojima Match Set For MLW Blood & Thunder 2024 Taping

Today, Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a Satoshi Kojima Match for ‘MLW Blood & Thunder’ 2024. Here is the announcement:

MLW today announced MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima will be in action at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

Prepare for an unforgettable night of high-octane action as the legendary Satoshi Kojima, the only 2-time MLW World Heavyweight Champion, returns to the ring at the BeIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW’s spectacular event on July 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Kojima, revered as one of the most beloved wrestlers in the history of MLW, is not one to remain silent about the injustices faced by him and his friends. Following the brutal attack by CONTRA Unit at War Chamber, Kojima is set on avenging the ambush that left him and his allies reeling. Now, he is returning to the very scene of that crime, more determined than ever.

In recent months, Kojima has found camaraderie in fellow wrestler AKIRA, bonding over their mutual love for dogs and humorously forming a “Canine Club” within the MLW locker room. However, their friendship was ruthlessly targeted when CONTRA Unit struck again at Battle Riot VI, viciously putting AKIRA through a table from the stage. This heinous act has only fueled Kojima’s fury, as he seeks to bring justice to those responsible.

Will Satoshi Kojima cross paths with CONTRA Unit on July 12? Fans in attendance July 12th won’t have to wait much longer to find out. With tensions at an all-time high, the anticipation is palpable as Kojima sets his sights on avenging AKIRA.

Kojima’s opponent for the evening will be revealed live on the night of July 12, adding another layer of excitement and unpredictability to the event. Known for his unwavering dedication and tireless effort for his fans and friends, Kojima promises to deliver a performance and bring his iconic fighting spirit to St. Petersburg.

Don’t miss this chance to witness Satoshi Kojima, the indomitable MLW World Heavyweight Champion, as he takes to the ring with a mission.

Blood & Thunder live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

No Ropes Death Match

Matt Riddle vs. Sami Callihan

3 Stages of Destruction Match

Matt Justice (managed by Bill Alfonso) vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Minoru Suzuki vs. AKIRA

Opera Cup Round 1

KENTA vs. Bobby Fish

Who is Salina de la Renta’s Baby Daddy?

Opera Cup Round 1

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Jake Crist

Opera Cup Round 1

Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Opera Cup Round 1

Mistico vs. Magnus

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima in action!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. AJ Francis

Alex Kane in action!

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets with

•Mistico (pre-order)

•Minoru Suzuki (pre-order)

•Matt Riddle (pre-order)

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

