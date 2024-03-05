Satoshi Kojima Suffered Aggravated MCL Injury During Attack

– As noted, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima was attached by World Titan Federation (WTF) during a media event yeasterday. Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Kojima was injured during the attack. You can view the announcement and a video of the ambush below:

Kojima injured after WTF ambush

World Titan Federation crashes new title ceremony, sends Kojima to hospital.

The MLW-WTF saga escalated further at an MLW Media Event in New York where Satoshi Kojima was to be presented with his new MLW World Heavyweight Championship belt, a belt that took six months to make. The World Titan Federation crashed the event and stole the belt – but that wasn’t all they did. Attacking Kojima in an ambush, the “Superstars®” clubbed Kojima’s injured knee repeatedly.

Following a brief stay in the hospital, Kojima is now receiving daily treatment for his aggravated MCL injury under the supervision of league physician Dr. Nelson Sweglar.

Kojima’s medical condition is listed as day-to-day.

Kojima insists he will not miss any fights in MLW, and his resolve is strengthened to represent MLW in its war against the World Titan Federation.

Watch the shocking events from yesterday’s MLW Media Event in New York.