Savio Vega Reveals How His WWE Backlash Appearance Came About

Savio Vega recently revealed how his return appearance at WWE Backlash came about. The WWE alumnus appeared during Bunny’s match with Damien Priest and helped fight off The Judgment Day, and he talked about the appearance on Ten Count with Steve Fall. You can check out some highlights below:

On how and when he got involved in Backlash: “Yeah, about two months ago. You know, this is mastermind[ed] by Damian Priest and of course, Bad Bunny. They are big fans of myself, when they [were] growing up. They’re watching TNT, you know… So they did they just hook with the local wrestling. So Damian Priest in Dallas, when they did the — I believe it was the farewell of Undertaker. That was the first time that I saw him there. Meet him, talked to him a little bit, and you know, we changed numbers.

“Since then, you know, once in a while [we talked]. ‘Hello, how you doing? Blah blah blah.’ Till I got the call from Bruce Preacher. ‘Hey, you want to be part of the PPV going down to Puerto Rico?’ ‘Of course, why not?’ And [he] gave me all the details, contract, doctors, blah blah blah. You know, everything done, and just wait until the date.”

On the success of the PPV: “Man, they left happy. Because the Puerto Rican fans, they love wrestling. They’ve been watching wrestling for many many years. And here come this PPV with two Puerto Ricans on top. I mean, they’re not the the main events, but did a perform[ance] of a main event match.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 10 Count with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.