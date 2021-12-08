Scarlett Bordeaux on How Triple H Made Her and Karrion Kross’ WWE NXT Entrance Perfect

– Speaking to The Wrestling Asylum, former WWE NXT Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux discussed Triple H’s involvement in her and Karrion Kross’ entrance for NXT. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“So, at first, they let us do kind of what we wanted to do and then Hunter was like, ‘Okay, okay.’ Then he enhanced it and made it perfect. So we kind of did something naturally and he’s like, ‘Okay, okay.’ Just to see how we would naturally move. The Hunter’s like, ‘How about this and this?’ and we’re like, ‘Wow, this is so much better than what we came up with.’ So I would say it was a collaborative effort to put it together, but Hunter was such a big part of it, honestly.”

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were released by WWE last month.