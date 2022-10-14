Scarlett & Shotzi Join Harley Cameron In Cover Of ‘I Put A Spell On You’

Scarlett and Shotzi have teamed up with singer/wrestler Harley Cameron for a cover of the Hocus Pocus version of “I Put A Spell On You.” WWE posted the music video for the cover to its YouTube account, and you can check out the collaboration below.

The trio previously teamed up for a collaboration, “Indestructible,” back in April of 2021. “I Put a Spell On You” was originally written and recorded by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins in 1956 and gained popularity with a new generation through the altered cover as performed by Bette Midler in the 1993 Halloween film, which received a sequel that released this month.