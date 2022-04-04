Schedule For Final Day of Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore, The Undertaker to Appear

Today is the last day that the Wrestlemania AXXESS Superstore will be operating, which will include a panel featuring the Undertaker. The full schedule and prices include:

11 AM – WWE Hall of Famers Booker T & Queen Sharmell panel – $50

1 PM – Jimmy & Jey Uso with Rikishi panel – $50

3 PM – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Naomi panel – $50

5 PM – WWE Hall of Famers The APA panel – $50

11:30 PM – The Undertaker panel – $150