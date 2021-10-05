Scorpio Sky On Which American Top Team Members Could Transition To Pro Wrestling

Dan Lambert has aligned himself with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in AEW, but he’s also recently brought several American Top Team members to the company. In an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Sky discussed which of those members could make the transition to wrestling.

When asked about the possibility of one of more ATT members making the jump to wrestling, Sky pointed out a trio that would make sense (via Fightful):

“Jorge Masvidal, he is a pro wrestler. He can do it, he gets it. I kind of talked to him a little bit and even in the fight game, he is a fan favorite. He has a little bit of a character, a lot of swag, and he kicks ass. That’s what you want in a professional wrestler. Somebody else, Paige VanZant. If she wanted to get into the wrestling business, she would shoot straight to the top. She’d be very good at it. Obviously, she’s a monster athlete. She has the look, has the charisma. Somebody else, that might surprise you, is Junior dos Santos. I think he’s a wrestling fan and didn’t even know it. He’s been having a lot of fun with us. If he decided to crossover and jump into the wrestling business, Kenny Omega, the heavyweight championship, he might have to watch out because he has knockout power.”

The ATT trio got involved at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, where they sided with Page and Sky against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.