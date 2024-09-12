Scott D’Amore Is Excited By Maple Leaf Pro’s Debut Event, Talks Commentary Team

Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling holds their return show next month, and D’Amore recently talked about putting the show together. The revived promotion’s Forged In Excellence takes place on October 19th and 20th in Windsor, Ontario, and D’Amore spoke about the show in an appearance on Talk Is Jericho. You can see highlights below (h/t to per Wrestling Inc):

On putting the show together: “I think, you know, the card we’ve put together, you know, at least the line up – I should say of talent, is unbelievable.”

On putting together the commentary team with Mauro Ranallo & Don Callis: “To be able to do that? I just think you’ve got the greatest soundtrack to what I think is going to be some kick-ass wrestling.”