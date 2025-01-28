– At last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bron Breakker retained the Intercontinental Championship, beating Sheamus. WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura joined the broadcast commentary for the matchup, making a joke about Breakker’s uncle, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner. Steiner has since responded to Ventura’s comments, dropping a little bit of some classic Steiner math on the fellow Hall of Famer on social media.

Scott Steiner wrote, “Jesse Ventura seems to forget that I attended a highly educated university next time I see him there’s a 141 2/3 chance that I will slap him like a b****….. his navy seal training can’t help him.” You can view his comments below.

– WWE Superstar Bayley heavily praised her friend and fellow Superstar, Naomi, for her work on last night’s Raw. She and Bianca Belair teamed up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan and Rodriguez picked up the victory.

Bayley wrote, “How incredible is @TheTrinity_Fatu? For someone who’s been here, pushing through, for as long as she has! To be having the kind of year that she’s had since coming back at last years rumble. She don’t age, she don’t slow down and she has not stopped working! Dayum👏🏼🌟💚”