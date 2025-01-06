SCWPro Prestige Rumble Results 1.4.24: Prestige Rumble, More

SCWPro held its Prestige Rumble on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Wildcat Glove on a Pole QC Cup Match: Ript Studwell def. JT Energy

* SCWPro Iowa Championship Match: John Bonhart def. Corn Boi

* SCWPro Championship Match: Eric Eznite def. Krotch

* Prestige Rumble: Shane Hollister def. Johnny Wisdom, Bruss Hamilton, Hector ‘El Toro’ De Oro, Calvin Kelly, Casey Jax, Robin Steele, Dante Leon, Mason Beck, Lonzo Romero, Brandon Becker, Cash Kennedy, Dustan Moseley, Deonn Rusman, Tigre Amore, Augustus Draven, Connor Braxton, Malik Champion, JP Finger, James Thomas, JT Energy, Dominik Zagreus, Jared Thumb, Latin Thunder, and Carlos Oliva