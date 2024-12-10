wrestling / News
SCWPro Season’s Beatings Results 12.7.24: Street Fight Main Event, More
SCWPro held their Season’s Beatings show on Saturday, with a 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Blue Grass, Iowa show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Krotch and JP Finger def. The Chosen
* John Bonhart def. Lonzo Romero
* Corn Boii def. Dominik Zagreus
* Battle Royal (Winner Chooses Prestige Rumble Number): Johnny Wisdom def. Brandon Becker, JT Energy, Ript Studwell, Casey Jax, Tigre Amore, Jack Reaper, Hollywood Hassan, Moondog Bernard & Joe Carrey
* Augustus Draven def. Big Daddy Dion
* Non-Title Match: Carlos Olivia def. Eric Eznite
* 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight: Jared Thumb def. James Thomas
Some of the action from SCW Pro's Seasons Beatings! pic.twitter.com/kmyJ4l7U0u
— Cassonova Kamerer (@thenovaofcass) December 8, 2024