SCWPro Season’s Beatings Results 12.7.24: Street Fight Main Event, More

SCWPro held their Season’s Beatings show on Saturday, with a 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Blue Grass, Iowa show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Krotch and JP Finger def. The Chosen

* John Bonhart def. Lonzo Romero

* Corn Boii def. Dominik Zagreus

* Battle Royal (Winner Chooses Prestige Rumble Number): Johnny Wisdom def. Brandon Becker, JT Energy, Ript Studwell, Casey Jax, Tigre Amore, Jack Reaper, Hollywood Hassan, Moondog Bernard & Joe Carrey

* Augustus Draven def. Big Daddy Dion

* Non-Title Match: Carlos Olivia def. Eric Eznite

* 12 Weapons of Christmas Street Fight: Jared Thumb def. James Thomas