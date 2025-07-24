Mattel was out in force for the WWE brand for preview night (July 23) at the San Diego Comic-Con. WWE and Mattel are set to hold a blockbuster panel on Thursday (July 24) featuring top WWE Superstars, but Mattel got things started early, rolling out some exciting new products at the Mattel booth on the exhibition hall floor at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025.

The Mattel team at long last revealed a brand-new action figure for WWE Hall of Famer Jesse The Body Ventura. Ventura’s first WWE Mattel figure will be an Ultimate Edition release and will be a Mattel Creations exclusive available at a later date. Other exciting new Ultimate Edition figures include former WWE Tag Team Champions and Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz.

Exclusive to Target will be a special Piper’s Pit three-pack, complete with an authentic Piper’s Pit background diorama set. It comes packed with new versions of Roddy Piper, Bob Orton, and Paul Orndorff. This set looks fantastic.

We also got to see a lot of top Superstars getting their first figure releases ever. Penta is getting his first WWE Mattel figure, as are The Creed Brothers of American Made. New figures were also revealed for Corey Graves, WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool, and more. Michelle McCool comes from the LayCool-style split apart WWE Women’s Title. Now that we’ve gotten Michelle McCool in her LayCool era, we need a Layla figure down the line as well, so hopefully Mattel will make that happen.

Mattel also rolled out a new figure collaboration mashing up Street Fighter and WWE. This is similar to the WWE/TMNT line with Superstars wearing TMNT-style attire. You have Ultimate Warrior as Blanka, Rey Mysterio as Ryu, and The Rock as M. Bison, which is a nice reference to his “Final Boss” persona.

Also new to the Ultimate Edition is a brand-new Ultimate Edition WWE SmackDown ring. This new ring features the updated modern SmackDown ring posts, an authentic ring mat, and more. This looks like a realistically scaled ring as well. Mattel reps also hinted that there could be a surprise in terms of a figure being added to the ring display later on, so stay tuned.

The Monday Night War series will continue with both new Elite and Ultimate Edition figures. I love that we’re getting new figures of Loose Cannon Era Brian Pillman, along with Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner with his straitjacket. Considering this is only preview night, Mattel showcased some exciting products here, and more are to come with the SDCC 2025 WWE Mattel Panel on Thursday. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates with our San Diego Comic-Con coverage.