Sean McMahon Resigns As Director of OWE UK, Planned Tour Postponed

Sean McMahon has resigned as the director of Oriental Wrestling Entertainment’s UK brand, and the current planned tour for OWE from September 18 through 22 has been postponed.

OWE said in a statement on Facebook: “The OWE UK tour has been delayed, not cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. We will be making further announcements as soon as we finalise things.”

The tour was set to feature a tag team tournament with AEW stars like Private Party, Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt and CIMA.