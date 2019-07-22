Sean Mooney Launching New Lifestyle Podcast

– Sean Mooney is expanding his podcast offerings for fans to create a lifestyle podcast discussing life after 40. The former WWE announcer, who has been running “Prime Time With Sean Mooney” since June of 2017, announced the news on Sunday:

I am excited to announce that, due to the success of the “Prime Time with Sean Mooney” podcast, I have decided to venture further into the podcasting space with a brand new podcast called, “Upside of 40 with Sean Mooney,” which I am really excited about! Upside of 40 launched in June 2019, and with 4 episodes now under our belt, the podcast has seen encouraging growth each week since launching.

So what’s Upside of 40 all about? I am stepping outside of the squared circle this time and wrestling with something new…life after 40. It’s designed to be a life guide for men over 40 and beyond, featuring real experts and real advice on money, relationships, fitness, health, technology, food, travel, sports and more.

We’ll also be crossing back over into the world of pro wrestling from time to time, welcoming influential personalities like DDP and Conrad Thompson, among others.