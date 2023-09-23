Sean Waltman Names His Career Highlight, Says There’s No Close Second

Sean Waltman has revealed his #1 career highlight, and he says it isn’t a close race. During his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer named his win over Razor Ramon as the 1-2-3 Kid as his #1 pick, noting how it changed his life. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the match being his career highlight: “There’s no close-second moment that was as important as that one was in my career. Really in my life too, that was so huge it was life-changing, the trajectory of my life changed because of that moment, it was huge. It had so much impact it was a unique way of introducing somebody.”

On the match itself: “It was after I got the big win I went to Japan for a couple of weeks and did a super junior tournament to finish up my obligations. It wasn’t a great match, he just beat the sh*t out of me, man, and then just slipped on a banana peel with the moonsault, right?”