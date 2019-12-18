Sean Waltman On Being Named as the Fourth nWo Member For WWE Hall of Fame, Working With Ric Flair Despite Having Heat With Him

– Sean Waltman appeared on Notsam Wrestling for a few interview discussing the nWo’s WWE Hall of Fame induction, working with Ric Flair at that time and more. Waltman was part of the announced four team members for the Hall of Fame, and was listed in WWE’s announcement as one of the leaders of the faction alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash. Waltman commented on that as well as his favorite opponents of the era and more. The show sent 411 some highlights, which you can check out below along with the full video:

On being labeled as the fourth original member of the nWo: “I wish they wouldn’t have put it that way. Like the four original member. Cause like it took me a while to get there, originally it, it might have ended up that I was the first person to show up and then you know, Scott and then Kevin, that’s how it very well may have if, if I hadn’t of missed my window of opportunity on my 90 day notice … what happened is I was out here in LA and I met with super agent, Barry Bloom to talk about some movie roles, potential movie roles. And, you know, he brought up to me, you know, everything going on with WCW and Bischoff getting the power of the purse. And we had never thought, we never thought about leaving, we never thought about leaving. We complained a lot about conditions and business being down and you know, creative and all that, but never did we think about actually leaving, you know. And Eric said that and I got on the phone with Scott and that started the whole thing, just to make a long story short.”

On Scott Hall keeping him prevalent in fans’ minds while he was out injured: “I don’t know if you remember after I got hurt and I’m out, like, you know, every week they did the big, all the nWo guys in the ring and Hogan’s talking and then Scott’s doing a survey, yada yada. Like every week Scott made everyone wear a Syxx ball shirt, like Hogan or [Randy Savage] or, or Dusty, somebody shouting out to me every week, keeping me alive, keep my name alive … I was away for almost a year, you know, like 10, 11 months before I showed back up at WWE, but you wouldn’t have thought it because they were talking about me every week and you know, shouting me out every week. So I was still fresh on WCW TV in a way.”

On the idea of acknowledging every member of the nWo during the Hall of Fame: “That’s not a bad idea at all. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but um, you know, I definitely at least, uh, thought it would be right to, you know, mention some of the names of the people that, you know, that really helped make, you know, I mean, a lot of those guys, everyone that put on a shirt contributed.”

On his favorite nWo-era opponents: “That’s a good question. It was weird because…we didn’t have a lot of long house show runs, so it’s not like we could get a series of matches with the same people, but I had some good live event matches, some good house show matches with Dean Malenko, Flair, and you know, like I worked with him in the spectrum.”

On having great matches with Ric Flair despite having heat with him: “Oh my God, it didn’t matter, and I didn’t like him either at the time, but I loved the idea of being in there with the Nature Boy Ric Flair, it was amazing. That’s separate man. That’s Nature Boy, and he’s the greatest of all time and I’m in there with him, you know.”