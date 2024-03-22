wrestling / News
Serena Deeb Says “Someone” Took Final Boss Nickname After She Used It
March 22, 2024
During an autograph signing for Highspots Superstore (via Fightful), Serena Deeb spoke about calling herself ‘The Final Boss’ on AEW Collision, but noted that someone else ‘took’ the nickname. The Rock ended up using the name for himself last week in a social media promo. However, it should be noted that Deeb is not the first person to use the name, as former NXT UK women’s champion Meiko Satomura used it as well.
Deeb said: “Funny thing is, I said that on Collision and then the following week…I don’t even know if I can say this. [Someone says he stole it] He stole it? [Laughs] Someone took it, and you guys would know who he is.”
